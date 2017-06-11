Coast Guard searching for missing teen off Emerald Isle beach

Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing teen in the area of the 7900 block of Emrald Isle.(Source: WECT)

Coast Guard crews are searching for a missing teen in the area of the 7900 block of Emerald Isle.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina were notified at roughly 8 p.m. on Saturday that a 17-year-old was reportedly seen entering the water and not resurfacing off Emerald Isle beach.

The Coast Guard Cutter Sheerwater, a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew from Station Emerald Isle, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Fort Macon, and a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched and searched throughout the night.

“Coast Guard crews and Emerald Isle locals are searching the beach and surrounding areas in the hope of locating the young man,” said LT David Herndon, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector North Carolina. “

The Coast Guard asks that anyone with information related to the search should call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 1-910-362-4015.

