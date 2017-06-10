Cape Fear Lacrosse Association held there 5th annual Cape Fear Clash at Veterans Park.

38 boys’ teams from up and down the East Coast are taking part in the two-day event.

The Cape Fear Clash have teams of different skill levels and ages, form under-11 all the way up to high school.

The event has help raise the level of play in the Wilmington area.



"It's turned into much better play at our High Schools, said Cape Fear Lacrosse President Adam Ericson. “Our local High Schools are in the playoffs across the state and we have put on name on the map in this area."

Ericson hopes the event can grow in the coming years, but right now they are limited by the number of fields.

