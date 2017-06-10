Teen with cancer hosts blood drive to give back

In November 2016 Skylar Martin had just finished his first season on the Ashley High School football team when he was diagnosed with ALL B Blast Leukemia.

One week after the season ended Skylar began chemotherapy treatments that would continue for the next sixth months.

Today, his family held a blood drive in his honor.

Throughout his treatments, Skylar's life has been saved by donated blood that he has received.

The blood drive today was a way for his family to say thank you for that.

"Every pint that I've seen has saved his life, about five times. Every time I look at the bag that says volunteer, these people don't even know him and they've saved his life so I just want to give that to someone else," said Skylar's mother Jennifer Phillips.

After a long journey, Skylar and his family have received some well deserved good news.

As of May 19, Skylar is officially in remission. He has also gotten off the waiting list to receive CAR-T immunotherapy at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Skylar also got to spend Friday with Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton during the 'Kickin' it with Cam' charity event.

