Cat lovers create unique homes

Cat lovers of all ages met at the Northeast branch of the New Hanover County Library on Saturday afternoon.

Dozens came out to build new homes for their furry friends.

Using card board, paper, and other art supplies, each person was able to build their own cat house.

Eight year-old Reagan Hill came to build a home for new kitten. She said there were several reasons to make a cardboard cat house.

"Because A. their cat really loves boxes, or B. they hate social stuff," said Hill.

For more information on making cat houses click here.

