Alex's Lemonade Stand held to raise money for childhood cancer

The third annual Alex's Lemonade Stand was held in Leland Saturday to raise money for childhood cancer research. (Source: WECT)

The Voll family hosted their third annual lemonade stand in a continuing effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer Saturday in Leland.

The lemonade stand, held at the Grayson Park pool, was part of the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) which benefits childhood cancer research.

Krissy Voll first heard about ALSF on the Today Show and decided it was the perfect way to teach her son about the concept of giving back.

Krissy's three-year-old son and husband built a lemonade stand, invited neighborhood children and families to participate, and it became an instant success.

Since starting this annual event, the Voll family learned that two of their neighbors are cancer survivors and they use this time to celebrate them during this event each year.

This year honors Rachel Terry, a Wilms' tumor survivor. Rachel explained that funding and donations for childhood cancer research is very important to enable continued studies into the many types of childhood cancer treatments and even the long-term effects.

Last year, Grayson Park Gives Back raised $1,120 and this year they are working hard to top that number.

Alex's Lemonade Stand was founded by Alex Scott (1996-2004) in 2004. Alex's Lemonade Days became a national event that grew out of Alex's front yard lemonade stand.

It is held every June and an estimated 10,000 volunteers will host over 2,000 Alex's Lemonade Stands around the nation in an effort to make a difference for children with cancer.

For more information on the Voll's lemonade stand this year or to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.