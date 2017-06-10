Car flips, knocks over pole on UNCW campus

A car flipped and knocked over a pole on the UNCW campus Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

According to the UNCW chief of police David Donaldson, the accident happened just before 8 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyler Andrew Sumrell, 21, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Donaldson, speed and driver attention were factors in the crash. Driver impairment is also suspected to be a factor.

Donaldson said police learned on the scene of the accident that Sumrell also has a warrant out for him for probation violation.

Donaldson doesn't know at this time what the probation was for or how Sumrell violated it.

Sumrell has not been charged with anything yet since he is in the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Donaldson said Sumrell is not a UNCW student nor is he affiliated with the University, he just happened to be driving through the campus.

