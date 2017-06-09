Sharks set season highs in hits, runs

Wilmington got 10 runs and 15 hits -- both season highs -- in Friday's 10-6 victory at Morehead City.

The Sharks broke a 4-4 tie with three runs in the top of the third inning and added some late insurance scores to even their record at 4-4 this season.

Riley Knudson hit a two-run home run for Wilmington, which scored eight of their 10 runs with two outs.

Breydan Gorham (1-0) earned his first victory of the year, pitching five innings and giving up four runs, three earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts.

Wilmington returns home to host Fayetteville on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.