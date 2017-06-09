Cat wins stand-off with coyote

Mary Hewett was shocked when her neighbor's cat scared off a coyote. (Source: WECT)

Marye Hewett wasn't surprised to see a coyote on her home security system, but she was shocked to see what ran it off.

Early Wednesday morning, Hewett's husband told her he saw something on their security camera system.

“All of a sudden, my neighbor's cat comes zooming out at the coyote from across the street, and they're having a stand down," Hewett said.

The eight cameras on their home picked up the confrontation between her neighbor's cat, Jackson, and the coyote.

Hewett said the cat never seemed frightened.

"Jackson turned real quick on him and said, 'I don’t think so. I'm ready for ya, bud," she said.

After watching the tapes, Hewett posted about the experience on the Ogden Community Facebook page. She said she quickly noticed the trend of missing pet and coyote posts.

“Here recently, I would say in the last six months, there’s just been a lot of influx of the posts coming through,” Hewett said.

Hewett thinks coyotes are being spotted more because of the increase in construction in the Ogden area.

“I'm not sure what is going on except for there is a lot of building in this area and we might just be driving them out of their natural habitat," she said.

Hewett is concerned for her children and the other children in the neighborhood.

“I know that when my son went out and saw one standing out in the cul-de-sac, he thought it was a dog and that is a big concern because children aren’t going to know," Hewett said.

Ultimately, Hewett said she was glad Jackson was around and she hopes people will educate themselves as much as they can.

