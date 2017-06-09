Lane closures expected on bridge in Brunswick County

Bridge inspection and possible repairs will cause lane closures on the US 17 bridge over Jackeys Creek in Brunswick County beginning Monday.

Motorists traveling on the bridge two miles south of U.S. 74/76 will encounter lane closures, which are required so Department of Transportation crews can inspect the bridge and make any necessary repairs.

Lane closures will be in place daily from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. between June 12 and June 16. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.

