Arrests made in Bladen County drive-by shooting

Two people were arrested Friday and warrants have been obtained for two others after a drive-by shooting in the East Arcadia community.

According to a release from the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, 911 calls came in around 2:30 p.m. Friday reporting shots being fired in the 100 block of Carter Road. Two victims -- Gyrell Munn, 43 of Riegelwood, and Tina Simpson, 18 of Riegelwood -- were shot and transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center where they received treatment for non life-threatening wounds.

Trent Martin Jr., 24 of Elizabethtown, and Phil Andrew Wilson Jr., 26 of Elizabethtown, were arrested. Martin Jr. was charged with two counts of assault With a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

Wilson was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure.

Warrants have been issued for Jamie Tyquan Powell, 26 Elizabethtown, and Donte Premier Jones, 19 of Clarkton. They are each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure.

Officers responding to the scene said witnesses told them that a car holding four individuals drove by a residence where there were at least 10 individuals sitting outside. The victims all scattered when shots were fired from the vehicle. Munn and Simpson were wounded during the shooting.

“Officers learned this was a retaliation type shooting from one that had occurred earlier today in Columbus County,” Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker said. “We have worked with Columbus County deputies to assist them on their investigation.”

McVicker added that two men jumped from the fleeing vehicle during police pursuit. At least one weapon was thrown from the car and later recovered, according to McVicker. Deputies arrested two men -- Martin and Wilson -- in the vehicle.

“Neither one of the two people shot were involved in the earlier altercation," McVicker said. "They were two people doing nothing wrong. My deputies collected over 30 spent shell casings at the scene. Witnesses said all four individuals in the vehicle were firing weapons.

"This type of violence will not be tolerated. These men put too many lives at stake for no good reason.”

