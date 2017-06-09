Wilmington senior softball team ready for national tournament

Age is just a number for a Wilmington senior softball team.

Coming off a victory at the North Carolina Senior Games, the team is headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to battle for a national championship at the National Senior Games.

“Don’t walk out there and think we are not going to try to kick your butt,” infielder Stan Sholar said. “We are going to do our best to go out and whip the next team.”

Team manager Jay Harrington and the rest of his squad are a confident bunch.

“Winning at this or at this type of tournament is what it’s all about” Harrington said. “So we are going with the intent of bringing back the national championship to Wilmington.”

Injuries happen at all ages and skill levels, but when the majority of the team is 70-plus, you have to watch out.

“I have to watch, “Did they tweak this, tweak that?” Harrington said “and they are going to say they can go out and play. But it’s up to me to take them out and let them rest a little bit.”

As much as they want to come home champions, Harrington and the rest of the team are still having fun playing the game.

“My wife wants to know when I am going to grow up,” he said. “And if I can continue playing ball, then I am not growing up because this is the best.”

The National Senior Games softball competition is June 11-14 at the Liberty Park Sports Complex in Birmingham.

