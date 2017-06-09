Wilmington man jailed on child sex offense charges

A Wilmington man is in jail after being arrested Thursday night on child sex offense charges.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, Bryan Keith Rutter, 40, is in the New Hanover County Detention Center on two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Rutter is accused of violating two children under the age of 12 on June 5.

Rutter is being held on a $50,000 bond.

