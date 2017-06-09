Undercover operation leads to two arrests in Bladen Co.

An undercover operation in Bladen County led to two arrests and a weapon and vehicle being seized, according to a Friday afternoon news release.

James Alvin Ratliff, 38 of Clarkton, and Jerry Dater Graham, 47 of Clarkton, were arrested after Bladen police, acting on a citizen's complaint, conducted a months-long investigation into criminal activity at Ratliff's residence on North Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton.

Ratliff is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony flee to elude arrests and resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer. His bond was set at $50,000.

Graham, who was found at Ratliff's residence after Bladen police executed a search warrant, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and is being held under at $50,00 bond as well.

