Gang member arrested for May 7 shooting

A validated gang member was arrested by US Marshals Friday for a May 7 shooting outside a Wilmington bar.

Kolton James Thompson, 27, is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a 33-year-old man outside the Wilmington Sportsman’s Club at 1111 Castle Street.

U.S. Marshals Thompson, 27, around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting occurred at 2:08 a.m. The victim was transported via a privately-owned vehicle to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

Thompson is being held in the New Hanover County Jail under a $130,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.