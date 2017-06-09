Man caught with guns gets jail time

Police investigating a missing person call wound up arresting a Wilmington man on gun and drug charges, and the suspect was sentenced to prison time for those and other crimes this week.

Jade Justice Deeny, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacturing marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and a probation violation. Deeny was sentenced to up to 5.5 years in prison.

According to a news release sent Friday afternoon, Wilmington Police were investigating a potential missing person call on Nov. 10, 2015, at the Country Inn and Suites on New Centre Drive.

While looking in the parking lot, officers observed two men in the wood line and a female sitting in a car. Officers found marijuana on Deeny, a loaded .357 in the car and more marijuana in a backpack. Denny, who was a convicted felon at the time, admitted he purchased the gun on the streets.

In another incident on March 28, 2016, sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported breaking and entering at Deeny’s residence on North Kerr Avenue. Officers found marijuana, a vacuum sealer and packaging material and in Deeny’s bedroom, detectives found a loaded 12-gauge Mossberg rifle, a loaded .22 caliber Mossberg handgun and a Remington rifle. Deeny was on probation at the time of these offenses.

He was arrested in Wisconsin and had to be extradited back to Wilmington.

