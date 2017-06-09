Wilmington man sentenced on gun, drug charges

A Wilmington man was sentenced this week to at least four years in prison on gun and drug charges.

Daquan Terrelle Davis, 24, pleaded guilty to selling heroin, possession with intent to sell heroin and possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis reached habitual felon status and was sentenced 4-to-6 years imprisonment.

On Jan. 3, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Narcotics officers used a person to purchase heroin from Davis in the area of Sixth and Nixon streets. Davis was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded .38 Charter’s Arm handgun. Davis admitted that he purchased the handgun from someone in the area and had it for protection.

Davis was a convicted felon at the time of this crime.

