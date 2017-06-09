Habitual felon pleads guilty to charges stemming from police chase

Darin Balloon, 51 of Wilmington, pleaded guilty Thursday for charges stemming from a chase that happened Dec. 4, 2016. (Source: District Attonrey's Office)

Darin Balloon, 51 of Wilmington, pleaded guilty Thursday for charges stemming from a chase that happened Dec. 4, 2016. He was sentenced to 6-8 years in prison.

According to evidence presented in court, Balloon was driving 20 mph on Adams Street in a car with a stolen license plate. He ran a stop sign and red traffic light while trying to get away from authorities.

Balloon went up the curb on Bordeaux Avenue, hit a tree and then ran on foot. Police followed him to a wooded area and used a Taser on him.

During a search, police found a loaded .38 special revolver and marijuana.

Balloon pleaded guilty in court to possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing to elude, and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana having attained the status of a habitual felon.

“This is another case in the disturbing trend of felons fleeing from the police in cars to avoid justice and endangering every law abiding citizen,” commented Assistant District Attorney Timothy Severo.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.