New Hanover police seek public's help finding thieves

Pictured is the black Nissan Maxima driven by two suspects in a vehicle break-in on Tuesday. (Source: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

A recent vehicle break-in resulted in the theft of a gun and credit cards, and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspects.

According to a news release, two men are suspected of breaking into a vehicle on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Providence Road. The suspects, who were driving a 2000-04 model black Nissan Maxima, stole a gun and credit cards and used one of the cards at the Sigmon Road Walmart and at the Handee Hugo on Market Street.

Anyone with information on the case should call New Hanover County police at 910-798-4162 or submit a tip anonymously using this link.

