Columbus County drug bust nets two arrests

Two men accused of trafficking meth were arrested by Columbus County authorities on Thursday.

Ronald Dale Ward, 62 of Nakina, and Jesus Mendoza Espinoza, 48 of Clarendon, are charged with multiple felony counts related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Ward, who has a $65,000 bond, is facing six felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one felony count of maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Espinoza was charged with three felony counts of conspiring to traffic meth and one felony count of altering a gun serial number. His bond was set at $35,000.

According to a news release, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Vice-Narcotics Unit conducted a three-month investigation of suspected drug trafficking at Ward's residence in the 2200 block of Poley Bridge Church Road in Nakina. Authorities seized several ounces of meth during the investigation and arrested Ward and Espinoza on Thursday night.

