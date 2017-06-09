Stolen credit cards used at Walmart

Do you recognize this man?

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office believes this man could be using stolen credit cards.

Authorities say the cards were taken from someone's wallet on April 24 and used at the Walmart in Monkey Junction.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information on this case please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or http://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

