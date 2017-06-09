WB Police Chief appointed to NC Governor's Crime Commission

Governor Roy Cooper appointed eight members to the North Carolina Governor's Crime Commission this week, including Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House Jr. as a police executive.

The new members were sworn in by Chief Justice Mark Martin during Thursday's Commission meeting.

There is a total of 38 members of the Governor's Crime Commission.

They make recommendations to the governor and secretary of the Department of Public Safety on federal grants for the state's criminal justice system, crime victims' services and juvenile justice

“Helping victims of crime is a tangible way of making people healthier and getting them back to work and back to their lives,” said Governor Cooper. “The new members will make a real difference by directing resources in ways to help victims, but also by bringing the best ideas that can really get results.”

The other newly appointed members include:

Michael Yaniero, of Jacksonville, as Police Executive

Matthew James Cooper, of Raleigh, as Police Executive

Rev. Bruce E. Stanley, of Raleigh, as Rep. of Private Juvenile Delinquency Program

Sheriff Charles Blackwood, of Chapel Hill, as County Government Official

James Mitchell Jr., of Charlotte, as Municipal Government Official

Mitch Colvin, of Fayetteville, as Municipal Government Official

Judge Thomas H. Jarrell, Jr, of High Point, as Chief District Court Judge.

