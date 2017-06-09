All girls charter school will double in size for 2017-2018 school year

According to its website, GLOW’s “whole girl” focus offers a learning environment that nurtures the emotional and physical and academic facets of each student. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington’s only all-girl charter school will double in size when it opens its doors in the fall. (Source: WECT)

GLOW (Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington) has 100 students in the 6th grade, who will eventually be the first graduating seniors of the academy, as it grows with each passing year until it’s a full-fledged middle and high school.

GLOW’s president Todd Godbey said a land donation land in Maides Park, off of Princess Place, will help the school have a campus to call its own.

“We’re going to clear this property and, in Phase One, build a school of 60,000 square feet," Godbey said. “Right now, we’re in full fundraising mode, to help finance the needed $12 million.”

“We’re learning what works as we go along,” said principal Laura Hunter.

The girls come from 24 schools in three counties. When the doors opened in the Fall of 2016, only 30 percent were testing at grade level in reading and math.

“I know that every kid in this building has grown academically, socially, and emotionally, this year,” Hunter said. “We believe strongly in our ways. We’re hoping the story told through our test scores (this past year) tells us what we already know to be true.”

GLOW may be a working experiment in Wilmington, but it’s affiliated with the Young Women’s Leadership Network, which has 20 years of experience, with proven educational model, behind it.

“I just love it,” said Ny’Asia Miller, who will return as a 7th grader in the fall. “I hope I can be a role model now, to other kids, but being an encouragement, and build girls up to be themselves.

GLOW is hiring six more teachers, several administrators and support staff, for the upcoming year. The girls, who are entering the 7th grade, will have the same teachers, through their middle school experience.

