Reverse osmosis plant could prevent tainted water

A study reveals the presence of an unregulated chemical, known as GenX, in the water supply feeding many in southeastern North Carolina. (Source: WECT)

H2GO executive director Bob Walker says construction of a controversial plant would prevent an unregulated chemical known as GenX from appearing in his customers' water supply.

Walker says a planned reverse osmosis plant would provide a water supply independent from the Cape Fear River.

A study published in the StarNews this week indicated the presence of GenX in the raw water supply for Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

H2GO buys their water indirectly from CFPUA. Walker says, because of that, they assume GenX is in their customer's water supply.

Few studies discuss effects of exposure to GenX, although industry officials say a greater understanding of that is needed.

WECT's Connor DelPrete will break down what you need to know about your drinking water and the role of a reverse osmosis plant in this evening's newscasts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.