Futuristic pricing changes what you pay in real-time

Pricing is going futuristic. Some big-name companies are using computer-driven, “artificial intelligence” algorithms to crunch data and figure out how much to charge you at checkout.

Humans write pricing algorithms, and computers capable of adapting to changes in supply and demand help update prices in near real time.

Attorney Maurice Stucke co-wrote two books on data and algorithm pricing.

“We're going from a world where people used to stamp the price on the product itself to a world where you're buying goods and services online or even offline, but a pricing algorithm now determines it,” Stucke said.

Experts predict it will be the pricing process more businesses use in the future.

“It's not a question of if, but more a question of when,” Gary Liu from Boomerang Commerce said.

Boomerang makes AI-enabled software and says it creates a more competitive market.

“By having more and more retailers that are using this technology, the retailers are able to update prices at scale, in a timely, relevant way and more competition typically means consumers win in the long run,” Liu said.

Stucke is watching AI pricing algorithms with caution, concerned that we won't necessarily know when we get the best deal.

“We can't assume that the market forces by themselves will necessarily get us the right price,” Stucke said.

An international economic council is meeting to discuss competitive “challenges raised by algorithms.” The FTC is also watching this issue.

Experts say your best bet to find the best deal is to do your homework, compare prices online as well as in-store. There are also comparison shopping apps that can help.

