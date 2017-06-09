Leaders join 'Fathers for Hope' campaign to end domestic violence

Every Father's Day, a full-page ad in the Star-News spotlights men willing to stand up and help put an end to domestic violence. (Source: WECT)

The Domestic Violence Shelter and Services helped 1,116 victims in 2016. There is a group of men willing to take leadership roles in putting a stop to domestic violence.

The Fathers for Hope, Men for Change effort features leaders from the community who want to be part of the solution.

The DVSS hosted the campaign event for the 14th year on Friday, which was attended by business owners, pastors, representatives from Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, City Council, County Commission and other organizations. All have taken a more active role to break the cycle of domestic violence in the community.

Each Father’s Day, the Wilmington Star-News donates a full page advertisement, spotlighting the men who are part of that campaign.

Many have donated $100 to join the Fathers for Hope, Men for Change campaign, and their names are listed in the newspaper ad. Others were sponsored by a family member who knows their loved one would want to be involved.

If you are interested in joining the effort, the deadline to have a name added to this year’s Fathers for Hope, Men for Change ad is Thursday, June 15. You can find information on the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services website by clicking here. This year’s ad will be published Sunday, June 18.

Rick Houston, who is a Prevention Specialist and EVOLVE Coordinator with DVSS, addressed the group on his experiences working with the National Football League and its’ teams, giving players information on how to help prevent domestic violence and recognize issues teammates may be having.

Houston also spoke of working with local churches as an outreach to the local community to help families dealing with domestic violence issues.

In 2016, the Domestic Violence Shelter and Services sheltered 127 adults and 188 children, and provided services to an average of 238 victims and their children every month.

Funding raised through the Fathers for Hope, Men for Change campaign will help provide the shelter and services, which include criminal justice system support, safety planning, transportation and other essentials victims and their families need to live a safe, violence-free life.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved

