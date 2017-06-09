Southport firefighter injured in boat explosion moved to burn center

The boat explosion injured three in Ocean Isle Beach. (Source: WECT)

A Southport firefighter was moved to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill Wednesday night as he recovers from burns suffered in a boat explosion last week.

The Southport Fire Department sent well wishes to Kendrick Schwarz in a Facebook Thursday morning.

Schwarz, 24, was one of three people injured when a boat exploded in Ocean Isle Beach on June 2 while working his day job with Sea Tow.

In a Facebook post, Schwarz said that he suffered burns to his face, an arm and a leg.

