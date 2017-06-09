Oak Island adding a couple new beach wheelchairs

The town of Oak Island currently operates a beach wheelchair program. (Source: Oak Island)

The town of Oak Island could soon get two new beach wheelchairs to accommodate people who have a difficult time making their way to the sand.

The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation awarded the town a Quality of Life grant totaling $7,340 to buy a couple additional chairs. The town already operates a beach wheelchair program.

Town council needs to vote to accept the grant next week. There are no matching funds needed to receive the money.

Those interested in participating in the town's wheelchair program can contact the Oak Island Recreation Center at (910) 278-5518.

