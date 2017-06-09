Fore-gone conclusion? Town considers exiting golf course business

The town of Oak Island has operated the Par 3 course at South Harbour since 2008. (Source: Par 3 at South Harbour)

The town of Oak Island may be ready to hang up their cleats when it comes to operating a local golf course donated nearly a decade ago.

Since 2008, Oak Island has used taxpayer money to subsidize operations and maintenance of the Par 3 Golf Course at South Harbour, but the course has never made a profit. Every year, the budget has been upside down by tens of thousands of dollars, with the deficit through May of this year at more than $128,000.

Last month, the town considered a motion to end its part in operating the course after failing to reach a solution with the local property owners association.

The plan under consideration would do the following:

close the pro shop at the end of the month

eliminate all maintenance and operations positions

refund a prorated amount of money for unexpired memberships

cancel any outstanding reservations

open up the course for free play between dawn and dusk

Existing town staff would maintain the course by adjusting workloads or outsourcing the work.

The motion was ultimately tabled until this month. Town Council will discuss the proposal at its meeting Tuesday night. A letter from Mayor Cin Brochure to the homeowners association indicates the town is still willing to discuss options to make things work.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.