More than 30 cats confiscated from Tabor City home

Columbus County Animal Control removed more than 30 cats from a Tabor City home Friday morning.

According to Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, the cats were not displaying rabies tags, and the owner told officials that the animals had not had rabies shots.

Prince said many of the cats have upper respiratory infections.

Shelter officials are asking for donations of kitten food, wet cat food and clay cat litter.

The shelter is located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville.

