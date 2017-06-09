More than 30 cats collected from Tabor City home

Columbus County Animal Control removed more than 30 cats from a Tabor City home Friday morning. (Source: Joey Prince)

Columbus County Animal Control removed more than 30 cats from a Tabor City home Friday morning. (Source: Joey Prince)

Columbus County Animal Control removed 32 cats from a Tabor City home Friday morning.

According to Animal Control Manager Joey Prince, the cats were not displaying rabies tags, and the owner told officials that the animals had not had rabies shots.

Prince said many of the cats have upper respiratory infections. Trapping will take place over the weekend and likely into next week to try to capture the 15-20 cats that remain, Prince added.

Shelter officials are asking for donations of kitten food, wet cat food and clay cat litter.

The shelter is located at 288 Legion Drive in Whiteville.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.