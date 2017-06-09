Wilson named principal at Topsail Elementary

North Topsail Assistant Principal Melissa Wilson has been appointed the principal for Topsail Elementary, the Pender County Board of Education announced Tuesday.

Wilson will replace Janet Redinger, who is retiring on June 30 after 19 years with the school system.

“Mrs. Wilson will be a great fit at Topsail Elementary,” said Dr. Terri Cobb, superintendent of Pender County Schools. “With her tremendous amount of enthusiasm, dedication and experience with the Topsail schools, I’m confident she will succeed as the educational leader at Topsail Elementary. She is anxious to begin working with Mrs. Redinger in the next month to begin learning more about the school community.”

Wilson was named the PCS Assistant Principal of the Year in May.

