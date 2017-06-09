Tattoo and gun expo returns to Wilmington

Thousands expected to attend tattoo and gun expo in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Ink and Arms Tattoo and Gun Expo returns to the Wilmington Convention Center for its second year on June 9.

The show runs through the weekend.

Show producers expect around 5,000 people to be in attendance.

The expo will feature more than 80 tattoo artists and more than 20 gun dealers.

There will also be other exhibitors offering clothing, gear, and other items.

Schedule:

Friday, June 9th, 2pm – 10pm

Saturday, June 10th, 11am – 10pm

Sunday, June 11th, 11am – 6pm.

Each day will feature different contests and performances. The online schedule maps out every day's events.

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

Online prices: $20 for a one-day pass $35 for a two-day pass $45 for a three-day pass.

Box Office prices: $25 for a one-day pass $40 for a two-day pass $50 for a 3-day pass



The box office is located inside of the Wilmington Convention Center.

There will be a $5 OFF Military Discount with proper ID for tickets purchased at the door.

Kids under 12 are free. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

