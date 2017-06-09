Retired Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office captain accused of taking cash from evidence safe

A retired captain with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office has been accused of embezzlement. (Source: WECT)

A retired captain with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office has been accused of stealing money from the evidence safe at the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

David Nobles was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with embezzlement by a public official/trustee. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to online records, Nobles bonded shortly after being booked at the Columbus County Detention Center.

Nobles retired from the sheriff's office in 2015.

The arrest is a result of a SBI investigation into evidence that was missing from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Lewis Hatcher asked for the SBI to help investigate after the sheriff's office was unable to account for cash that was missing from the evidence locker.

According to prosecutor Tammy Smith with the Conference of District Attorneys, Nobles is accused of taking $3,500 from the evidence safe at the sheriff's office.

District attorney Jon David said that due to Nobles' prior working relationship with the district attorney's office, he has referred the case to an outside prosecutor.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.