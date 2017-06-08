Brunswick County to host health fair

Brunswick County Health Services will host a health fair and water fun run on June 17.

This is a chance for the community to talk with health and wellness vendors as well as receive dental and vision screenings. The Brunswick County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office will also be there with EMS equipment to do safety demonstrations.

The water fun run is open for all ages to run, walk and even bring strollers. The course will consist of water stations where participants will be sprayed with water. No pets are allowed at this event.

The health fair and water fun run lasts from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 910-253-2350.

