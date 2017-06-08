Chicago Cubs call up former UNCW pitcher Seth Frankoff

The Chicago Cubs have called up former UNCW pitcher Seth Frankoff.

Frankoff, who is getting his first taste of the majors, will replace pitcher Kyle Hendrick on the Cubs roster after Hendrick was placed on the disabled list.

The 28-year-old Frankoff signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in the offseason and has pitched well in Triple A Iowa. He is 1-2 with a 2.77 ERA, and has struck out 59 over 55.1 innings pitched.

Frankoff was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 27th round of the 2010 draft, and has bounced around the minors.



He has pitched for Oakland, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cubs organizations.

