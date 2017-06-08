North Carolinians work to make cancer care fair

North Carolinians are working together to urge the N.C. Senate to pass the Cancer Treatment Fairness Act (HB 206). (Source: Raycom Media)

North Carolinians are working together to urge the N.C. Senate to pass the Cancer Treatment Fairness Act (HB 206).

Over 900 North Carolinians signed a petition in support of the bill, which was presented Wednesday at the #MakeCancerCareFair Day in the General Assembly.

This bill, which passed overwhelmingly in the House in April has now gained bipartisan support in the Senate.

It aims to bring fairness to cancer treatment coverage by requiring insurers that already cover both intravenous (IV) and oral anti-cancer medications to not place a larger financial burden on patients that are prescribed oral medications.

Intravenous cancer treatments have historically been the primary method for administering cancer treatment medications, but many treatments are now available in pill form.

For many cancers, oral treatments are more effective and for some, they are the only option.

This bill (HB206) meets the needs of cancer patients who need care, and can't wait. High costs are prohibitive #ncpol #makecancercarefair — David R Lewis (@RepDavidRLewis) June 7, 2017

Currently, North Carolina insurers can charge patients up to 50 percent of the total cost of the medications for oral anti-cancer medications, potentially making it difficult for North Carolinians to afford the care they need.

Over 40 states have already enacted similar laws to help patients get easier access to oral cancer treatments.

This bill has support from almost 20 health organizations, including the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Susan G. Komen Charlotte.

