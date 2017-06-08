Darren Willis hired as North Brunswick head football coach

North Brunswick High School wasted little time hiring a head football coach.

One day after Larry Brock stepped down, Scorpions Athletic Director Randy Fennell confirmed Thursday that the school has hired current assistant coach Darren Willis to take over head coaching duties.

Willis has been an assistant at North Brunswick for 11 seasons. Prior to joining the Scorpions staff, he was the head football coach at Trask from 2002-2005.

“This is a great opportunity; I have been coaching a long time” Willis said. “We are looking forward to competing”.

Willis takes over a program that went 12-11 in two seasons under Brock.



