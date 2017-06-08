5-year-old challenges Carolina Beach cop to push-up contest

A Carolina Beach Police officer was up for a unique, and adorable, challenge on Thursday.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, Officer Tello with CBPD is pictured almost nose to nose doing push-ups with a 5-year-old visitor who was touring the station.

Tello is exhibiting perfect push-up form in the post, and the young challenger, despite wearing flip-flops, looks pretty solid in his police outfit trying to match the officer push-up for push-up.

No word yet on who did the most push-ups.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.