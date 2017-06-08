Flight 22 is hosting individual and team basketball camps this June.

The team camp is June 19-21, and includes 61 boys and girls teams from across the region and state. The event will be held at Cape Fear Community College, Brogden Hall, Northside Baptist, Heide Trask, and Topsail High Schools.



“There will be 20-plus college scouts and five or more scouting services in attendance,” Flight 22 head coach Nathan Faulk said. “This is a great platform for players to earn scholarships and showcase their talents.”

The Elite individual camp is June 26-29, and will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at Wrightsborro Baptist. It is open to boys and girls ages 9-17.

Campers will get instruction from former Flight 22 players Cedric Simmons (2006 NBA lottery pick), Stilman White (member of 2017 North Carolina national championship team), and Elijah Wilson (third all-time leading scoring at Coastal Carolina).

“This camp will benefit players of all different levels with skill development” Faulk said.

For more information, you can visit the Flight22 website.

