Wilmington man arrested on child porn charges

A Wilmington man is facing child porn charges following his arrest Thursday.

Online records indicate Daniel Matthew Craig, 43, was taken into custody in the 4100 block of Bear Court by Wilmington police and charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

Officials with the Wilmington Police Department said Craig's arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

No other details about the case have been released.

