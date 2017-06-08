School officials apologize for commissioner's speech at middle school graduation

In a video posted to social media of a portion of his speech, Watkins can be heard speaking to students about avoiding premarital sex and drug use. (Source: Kelley Ahlers)

New Hanover County Schools has issued an apology to anyone offended by remarks made by Commissioner Skip Watkins at Trask Middle School’s eighth-grade award ceremony Thursday.

In a video posted to social media of a portion of his speech, Watkins can be heard speaking to students about avoiding premarital sex and drug use.

“Young ladies, unfortunately, you’re the ones who tend to end up with a lot of the consequences,” Watkins said to the crowded auditorium. “And young men you too as well. All it takes is one partner, one time and you can be exposed to something that can have negative repercussions for the rest of your life.”

“Think about you find the final partner or spouse that you want to be with for the rest of your life,” he continued. “Don’t you want to give them the best body you can give them?”

After indicating he would talk about other topics, Watkins then discusses the risk of teen pregnancy.

“Guess what, baby, you just dated a mama -- that’s why they call it, a ‘baby mama’ [indistinguishable],” Watkins said.

A wave of chuckles then spread throughout the crowd of mostly 13 to 14-year-olds as Watkins tried to continue his speech, at which point the commissioner tried to regain control of the auditorium.

“Hey, c’mon, I’m up here,” Watkins said as he pounded on the podium.

After further discussing teenage pregnancy and its consequences, Watkins transitioned to taking care of your body, specifically mentioning avoiding drugs and alcohol, as the video ended.

Kelley Ahlers, who was in the crowd as her son was taking part in the ceremony, said she was appalled by Watkins' message.

"He told my child and the others gathered there that they could call him directly if they had something they couldn't speak with their parents about," Ahlers said in her post.

When questioned for comment, the school system issued the following statement:

We understand that Mr. Watkins had good intentions with his remarks today; however, the subject matter was not what the audience was expecting, and the 8th Grade Awards Ceremony was not an appropriate venue for this particular message. We regret that this occurred and apologize to anyone that may have been offended.

In an interview after the Facebook post, Watkins said he was trying to be realistic with the students.

New Hanover County Commission Chariman Woody White issued a statement on Watkins' speech.

"I spoke with Skip late this afternoon after I was informed about his comments," White said. "He told me that he intended to have a frank discussion with young people about today's unique social challenges and how they are unlike anything we've ever seen in our history. I know from personal experience that we have all said things in speeches that - in hindsight- we wish we had said better, or not at all. But I know Skip and what a good man he is, and that he didn't mean to offend anyone."

Reporter Zach Driver is speaking to Watkins, along with Ahlers, and will have more from them on air and online this evening.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.