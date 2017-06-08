Lane closures expected on Hwy. 11

Bridge repairs will cause intermittent lane closures on Hwy. 11 next week in Pender County.
Motorists who travel N.C. 11 over Jennings Creek north of Burgaw should expect lane closures beginning June 12. The closures are needed so Department of Transportation crews can repair steel sections of the bridge.
Lane closures will be in place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., June 12 through June 15 while crews complete their work. One lane will remain open for traffic in each direction.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow @NCDOT on Twitter.
