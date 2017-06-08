Wilmington man charged with murder in beating death

A Wilmington man has been arrested for murder after the man he is accused of assaulting died last week.

Ronald Jerome Cromartie, 41, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday afternoon at his home in the 1100 block of Wright Street, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department. Cromartie was taken into custody without incident.

Cromartie was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a May 9 assault that resulted in the death of Austin Clarkson Jr. Wilmington Police Detectives have charged Cromartie for assaulting Clarkson, who died as a result of his injuries on June 3 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation into Clarkson’s death is ongoing and further arrests may be forthcoming. Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and a message to CRIMES (274637). All Text-A-Tip messages are anonymous.

