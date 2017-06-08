Navy sailor remains missing 2 days after going overboard off NC coast

A U.S. Navy sailor from Rhode Island remains missing two days after being reported overboard from a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.



Christopher Clavin, of Lincoln, was reported overboard Tuesday afternoon from the USS Normandy, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia.



His mother, Theresa Iafrate, identified him to The Providence Journal on Thursday.



His mother says the 23-year-old graduated from Lincoln High School and went straight into the Navy.



Lt. Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki says the sailor went overboard around 3 p.m. Tuesday during a training mission about 90 miles (145 kilometers) offshore. He says the Navy and Coast Guard immediately began a search.

