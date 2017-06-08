Pet protection: Keeping your pet safe from ticks

Local vets say prevention is the key to keeping your pets safe from ticks. (Source: WECT)

Ticks pose great risk to human health, but they can also harm your four-legged friends.

Veterinarians across the state are seeing more tick cases than usual this year. As of June 1, there have been 2,162 positive cases of Lyme disease in 2017. In New Hanover County, there have been 73 confirmed cases.

Joshua Hower, a veterinarian at the Carolina Beach Animal Hospital, says an unusually mild winter is partly to blame.

"The other thing is that I'm sure everyone has been noticing the construction around the city," Hower said. "The more that we invade these ticks' homes, the more we edge ourselves up against waterways, tree lines, and fields, the more we're going to see ticks on us and our pets."

Outdoor cats are most at risk for contracting tick-borne diseases, but all animals are at risk, especially those with fur.

Animals aren't just at risk in heavily wooded areas, but also in unexpected areas like well-groomed neighborhoods, Hower explained.

While there are ways to tell if your pet does have a tick, Hower says that prevention is key to avoiding these problems.

Over the counter collars and topical preventatives are the classic ways of preventing ticks on your pets, but chewables are a newer alternative option.

"All of those are very effective against ticks, and the idea behind them is that it actually kills the tick before it is bitten long enough to actually transmit any tick born disease," Hower said.

While Lyme disease is the most commonly known tick-borne illness, there are other diseases that ticks can spread as well.

Signs to watch for are vague flu-like symptoms, fever, and lethargy.

If you do find a tick on your pet, there are products you can buy, such as a tick key, to aid with removal.

