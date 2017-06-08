GOP leaders reject Gov. Cooper's order for special session on redistricting

Republican leaders in the General Assembly are pushing back against Governor Roy Cooper’s call for a special legislative session to redraw voting maps, after the U.S. Supreme Court found current lines unconstitutional.More >>
Another candidate has announced intentions to run for a seat on Wilmington City Council. Hollis Briggs Jr, who is a native of Wilmington, said in a news release his campaign "will focus on government accountability and public safety".
A North Carolina bill that would allow someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit in certain places passed that state House Thursday.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts.
State officials are investigating reports that someone tried to compromise electronic election records in 21 North Carolina counties.
