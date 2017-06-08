Third suspect arrested in Bolivia armed robbery

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office has arrested a third suspect in connection to an armed robbery in the Bolivia area last week.

Kayla Mosley, 29, of Southport, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of stolen goods, online records indicate.

According to an incident report from the sheriff's office, the armed robbery occurred in the 8000 block of Ocean Highway East near Bolivia just after 9 p.m. on May 31.

The victim was held at knifepoint and robbed of $800, according to the report. No one was injured.

Arrest warrants state that Mosley conspired with Shawn Hall, 36, and Ondrick Lymell Cromartie, 21, to rob the victim.

Hall was taken into custody on June 1 and charged with armed robbery.

Cromartie was arrested in Sampson County over the weekend and eventually transferred to Brunswick County where he was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

