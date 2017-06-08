Graduating seniors: BCA made us care about education again

As middle school students, they saw their grades going down the tubes as they often found themselves suspended or in detention.

Now, two young women are getting ready to graduate from high school tonight, and they credit Brunswick County Academy for helping turn their lives around.

Karen Cabrera and Michaela McClain both attended Shallotte Middle School where they struggled in the classroom.

But once they started to attend Brunswick County Academy, their academic careers turned around. They credit the individualize experience with BCA teachers for helping make them care about their education again.

Both also are enrolled in community college.

Connor DelPrete will share their story on WECT at 5 p.m. today.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.