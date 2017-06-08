Whiteville City Schools releasing early Friday - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Whiteville City Schools releasing early Friday

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

The last day of school will be a short one for students at Whiteville City Schools.

All schools in the WCS system will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the early dismissal wasn't previously on the calendar.

