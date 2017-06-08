Yard sales June 10

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

1524 Honeybee Lane, Wilmington (Willoughby Park in the Monkey Junction area)

Estate sale with a bedroom set, dining room set with drop leaf gateleg table, antique tables, Lazy Boy recliners, desk, loads of very nice decorative items, and cookware.

7 a.m. - Noon

Sunday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

1906 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

Housewares, clothes, baby items, furniture, electrical items, and more

7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

6731 Amity Way, Wilmington (Potomac Woods)

Household goods and decor, women's and men's clothing, furniture, odds and ends.

7a.m. - 2 p.m.

120 Bayshore Drive, Wilmington.

Furniture, home goods, decor, kitchen supplies, tools, outdoor equipment, pictures, wall decor, used tech, and more.

7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

131 Elliott Drive, Wilmington (Brookfield subdivision)

Will be inside follow the signs.

Four families selling household items, clothes, men's suits, dishes, and numerous items

Brunswick County



8 a.m. - Noon

1099 Clubview Lane, Carolina Shores (Village at Calabash Clubhouse )

Vintage jewelry, glass ware, Christmas items along with household items, garden tools and toys

Hot dogs and soda for sale from 10:30 a.m. - Noon

7 a.m. - ?

3127 George II Highway, Boiling Spring Lakes (New Creations Worship Center)

Several families selling clothes, household items, pet supplies, furniture and many other items for sale.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2572 Waterscape Drive SW, Supply

Household goods, women's clothing, tools, and much more

Pender County

8 a.m. - Noon at Widgeon Circle, Hampstead

Several families



9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Sunday also)

319 Quarter Horse Lane, Hampstead (down the road from Coastal Fitness Center)

Household items, bikes, filing cabinets, office cabinets, framed pictures, DVD's, baseball cards, tools, and bird feeders all priced to move.

